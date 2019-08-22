Lesa Sroufe & Co Stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) Boosted as Stock Value Rose; Synopsys (SNPS) Holder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Lowered Its Position

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) by 68.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 57,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 27,047 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 84,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.31% or $7 during the last trading session, reaching $138.84. About 694,124 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 05/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS REPLENISHES REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500M; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M; 17/05/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Industry’s First ASIL D Ready Embedded Vision Processor IP for ADAS Applications and Self-Driving Vehicles; 06/03/2018 Synopsys Adds New Algorithms in DesignWare Security Protocol Accelerators to Increase Protection for IoT SoCs

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 94,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 307,633 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 212,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Pan American Silver F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 461,749 shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS RIGHTS TO BLOCK 31 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 06/03/2018 Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes in Life Insurance Business; 22/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 05/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO , DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO , ANTOFAGASTA ANTO.L : RBC ADDS TO GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER SAYS WILL PROVIDE NOTICE ONCE OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE HAVE RESUMED; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 20C, EST. 15C; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Mine Suspension Due to Roadblocks at Nearby Community

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00M and $116.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flextronics Intl Ltd F (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 35,474 shares to 290,429 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telefonica Brasil Sa by 40,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383,710 shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Ltd F Sponsored A (NYSE:CHL).

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Cloud Computing Could Be A Major Investing Theme Over the Next Decade – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Silver Stocks to Buy: WPM, AG and PAAS – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PAAS Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Disrupting the Disruptors: Transforming the Cloud Computing Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $92.94 million for 55.98 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 66,708 shares to 72,503 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stitch Fix Inc. by 40,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group accumulated 1.31M shares or 0.26% of the stock. National Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 64 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.04% or 41,298 shares. Brinker Inc holds 0.01% or 2,827 shares in its portfolio. Natl Pension Service reported 0.09% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). State Common Retirement Fund holds 708,602 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 2,967 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guyasuta Invest Advsr Inc invested in 2,215 shares. Moreover, Bp Public Limited Company has 0.08% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 204,565 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 19,107 shares. Rampart Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 4,989 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 3,479 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.