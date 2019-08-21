Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Decreased Newmont Mining (NEM) Holding by $445,480; Stock Value Rose; North Star Investment Management Has Raised Holding in Lear (LEA) by $555,660

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 12,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 106,844 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 119,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.47. About 2.44M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 1286.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 4,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 4,436 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, up from 320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $110.95. About 226,176 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pc (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 142,622 shares to 500 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 21,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,203 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings.