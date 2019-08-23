Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Lowered Petroleo Brasileiro F Sponsore (PBR) Position by $441,975; Stock Rose; Whitnell & Co Has Cut Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake by $380,268; Share Price Rose

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro F Sponsore (PBR) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 29,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 195,538 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 225,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro F Sponsore for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $13.03. About 16.37M shares traded or 3.58% up from the average. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 27/03/2018 – MURPHY OIL LOOKS AT PETROBRAS DIVESTMENTS IN BRAZIL EXPANSION; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL FINANCE MINISTER MEIRELLES SAYS GOV’T DISCUSSING WITH PETROBRAS PRICING POLICY THAT DOES NOT HAMPER CONSUMERS NOR COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – SBM OFFSHORE NV SBMO.AS – DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN MINISTRY OF TRANSPARENCY, OVERSIGHT AND CONTROL GENERAL COUNSEL FOR PETROBRAS AND SBM OFFSHORE RELATING TO LENIENCY AGREEMENT REMAIN ONGOING; 26/04/2018 – PETROBRAS HOLDS GASOLINE PRICE AT BRL1.7977; 29/05/2018 – Brazil’s Temer downplays threat of coup amid truckers’ protest; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS HOLDS DIESEL PRICE AT BRL1.8884; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SAYS FUEL IMPORTS IN 2018 WILL BE SMALLER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO PEDRO PARENTE SAYS FUTURE PARTNERSHIPS IN REFINING LIKELY TO BE SIGNED ONLY IN 2019, DUE TO COMPLEXITY OF THOSE DEALS; 27/03/2018 – PETROBRAS INTERESTED IN PRE-SALT FIELDS IN 15TH ROUND: CEO; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO SAYS COMPANY NEGOTIATIONS WITH GOVERNMENT OVER SO-CALLED TRANSFER OF RIGHTS ARE GOING VERY WELL

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 2,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 23,795 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, down from 25,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $214.8. About 1.91 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video)

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 24.19 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 4,552 shares to 22,685 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Ark Etf Tr.

