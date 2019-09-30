Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Raised Diana Shipping F (DSX) Position by $566,868; Stock Rose; Bangor Savings Bank Has Lowered Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $307,629 as Shares Rose

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 2,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,336 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 27,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $138.96. About 7.46M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc F (DSX) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 188,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The institutional investor held 773,625 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, up from 584,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.39. About 202,439 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 27/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ATALANDI; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA, CHARTER PERIOD EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 24, 2018; 07/05/2018 – DSX IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V HOUSTON WITH SWISSMARINE; 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 24, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v New Orleans With SwissMarine; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO W/ GLENCORE AGRICULTURE; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – M/V HOUSTON IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – CHARTER OF M/V HOUSTON IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$19,150 PER DAY; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 17, 2018

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 14,971 shares to 43,656 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 3,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.