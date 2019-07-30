Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Boosted Fluor (FLR) Stake By $870,084; Shorts at ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION (ALRS) Lowered By 75%

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased Fluor Corp (FLR) stake by 41.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired 24,169 shares as Fluor Corp (FLR)’s stock declined 17.77%. The Lesa Sroufe & Co holds 82,834 shares with $3.05 million value, up from 58,665 last quarter. Fluor Corp now has $4.51B valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $32.2. About 64,562 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics; 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50

ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ALRS) had a decrease of 75% in short interest. ALRS’s SI was 100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 75% from 400 shares previously. With 1,900 avg volume, 0 days are for ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ALRS)’s short sellers to cover ALRS’s short positions. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 27,603 shares traded or 1116.53% up from the average. Alerus Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:ALRS) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $270.79 million. The firm provides checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, and deposit and payment solutions, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services. It has a 9.8 P/E ratio. It also offers home equity and lines of credit, mortgage and refinancing, residential mortgage lending, and residential construction lending; and commercial and commercial real estate lending, agriculture lending, and treasury management services.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity. 17,001 shares valued at $501,786 were bought by HERNANDEZ CARLOS M on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership invested in 289,303 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs has invested 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc accumulated 3,284 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Scotia Cap Inc stated it has 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 8,833 shares. Numerixs owns 12,800 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Focused Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Panagora Asset Management invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 27,155 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Strs Ohio stated it has 1,813 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 40,253 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Verition Fund Ltd stated it has 9,032 shares.

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased Nutrien Ltd stake by 12,443 shares to 91,242 valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Telefonica Brasil Sa stake by 40,595 shares and now owns 383,710 shares. St Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) was reduced too.

