Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Trimmed Bunge Limited F (BG) Position by $367,767; Share Price Rose; Aes (AES) Holder Centre Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $3.43 Million

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 36.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 190,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 338,080 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 528,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 2.45 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES SIGNED RESTRUCTURING AGREEMENT WITH ALTO MAIPO PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – PUEBLO VIEJO DOMINICANA CORPORATION SIGNED A 10-YEAR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH AES ANDRES DR, S.A; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q EBITDA R$258.9M, EST. R$285.8M; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q EBITDA $208M, EST. $200.7M; 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Rev $2.74B; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades AES’ IDR to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO REAFFIRMS AES IS ASSESSING OPTIONS FOR STAKE IN CO; 09/03/2018 – Eletrobras says Eletropaulo to pay it $430 mln to settle debt

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Bunge Limited F (BG) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 6,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 51,002 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 57,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Bunge Limited F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.36. About 280,402 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 12/03/2018 – Agri Marketing: ADM, BUNGE’S TALKS HAVE STALLED; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Posts $120M 1Q Negative Mark-To-Market on Forward Oilseed Crushing Contracts; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Moves Closer to Hiving Off Brazil Sugar-Milling Business; 11/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 11; 02/05/2018 – Bunge forecasts strong earnings growth for 2018; 16/05/2018 – U.S. COULD SHIP SOYBEANS TO SOUTH AMERICA IN LATE SUMMER: BUNGE; 10/03/2018 – Mansion Global: ADM, Bunge Takeover Talks Have Stalled; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE: FARMER SELLING PACE IN BRAZIL IS 10% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – HAS PREPARED THE SUGAR MILLING BUSINESS TO OPERATE AS A STAND-ALONE COMPANY AND RECENTLY OBTAINED DEBT FINANCING FOR THE BUSINESS

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J had bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01M. 38,588 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $2.00M were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. The insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bunge Limited 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Bunge Loders Croklaan Opens New Oils Processing Facility in China – Stockhouse” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pentwater Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.04% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Sarasin Ptnrs Llp holds 0.06% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 55,000 shares. Gradient Invests Llc has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 18 shares. Macquarie Group Limited reported 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Cutter & Brokerage invested 0.14% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). New York-based Cohen Steers has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 31,269 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 29,496 shares. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Robecosam Ag stated it has 22,266 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Alyeska Invest Limited Partnership invested in 0.11% or 150,000 shares. 28,354 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Lc. 44,100 are held by Fiera Cap. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.79% or 440,868 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com invested in 0.13% or 290,363 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The AES Corporation (AES) CEO AndrÃ©s Gluski on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The AES Corporation (AES) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Pfizer, AES and Centurylink – Investorplace.com” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AES Corp (AES) Announces Merger of Simple Energy into Uplight – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AES Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $384.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,740 shares to 106,530 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).