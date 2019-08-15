Lesa Sroufe & Co Increased Its Fluor (FLR) Position; Servicenow (NOW) Shares Rose While Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 68,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 545,642 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.50 million, down from 613,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $9.88 during the last trading session, reaching $252.31. About 1.73M shares traded or 4.03% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 41.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 24,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 82,834 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 58,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 3.70M shares traded or 31.11% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN, OR $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.12M for 274.25 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.11% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 25,386 shares. 545,642 are owned by Jericho Cap Asset L P. Efg Asset (Americas) stated it has 44,888 shares or 3.36% of all its holdings. Cahill Fincl invested in 845 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Amp Cap Investors Ltd accumulated 127,145 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc holds 1,724 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability owns 373,910 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 1,645 shares. Inverness Counsel Lc Ny holds 203,938 shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. 63,947 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 16,152 shares. Leonard Green And Partners Ltd Partnership owns 0.35% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 15,000 shares.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 148,000 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $96.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 265 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 1,110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Group Inc has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 15,223 shares. Ariel Ltd owns 1.35 million shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.03% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). First Hawaiian State Bank holds 1,538 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of The West stated it has 0.04% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Fruth Mgmt has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 1,980 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bollard Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 14,693 shares. Carroll Assocs Inc invested in 178 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 426,408 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). 14,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. Estabrook Cap reported 665 shares.

