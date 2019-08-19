Lesa Sroufe & Co Upped Pan American Silver F (PAAS) Position; Regions Financial Lifted Its Visa (V) Stake

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 94,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 307,633 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 212,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Pan American Silver F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 1.06 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Oprations Suspended at Huaron Mine; 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine; 16/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO – COMPANY EXPECTS MINE OPERATIONS WILL RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REDUCES SOME ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER -HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED ADDITIONAL SERVICE CONTRACTS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK, HAULAGE AND MATERIAL SUPPLY TO MINE; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE SUSPENDED SINCE APRIL 24, AS A RESULT OF ROAD BLOCKADES BY MEMBERS OF NEARBY HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Rev $207M; 12/04/2018 – White House: President Donald J. Trump Proclaims April 14, 2018, as Pan American Day and April 8 through April 14, 2018, as Pan

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 5,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 359,035 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.08 million, up from 353,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $178.17. About 1.07 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00M and $116.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 10,990 shares to 93,740 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anglogold Ashanti F Sponsored (NYSE:AU) by 30,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,503 shares, and cut its stake in Weis Markets Inc (NYSE:WMK).

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pan American Silver (PAAS) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weyland Tech Sets Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 4:30 pm ET – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PAAS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pan American Silver (PAAS) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VWO) by 120,055 shares to 2.46M shares, valued at $104.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited Com by 11,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 599,742 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Ind (DIA).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Benefit From Visa’s Momentum – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.