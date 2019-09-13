Lesa Sroufe & Co Lifted Its Stake in Diana Shipping F (DSX) by $566,868; Rbf Capital Has Trimmed Holding in Lkq (LKQ) by $1.09 Million

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc F (DSX) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 188,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The institutional investor held 773,625 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56M, up from 584,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.0199 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4699. About 152,529 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – M/V HOUSTON IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Ch; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Atalandi With Uniper; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for M/v Santa Barbara With Cargill; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – AGREED TO EXTEND PRESENT TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH CARGILL INTERNATIONAL S.A., GENEVA, FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE IS $12,600/DAY,MINUS 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 12 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V SAN; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 17, 2018; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$21,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 42,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 107,970 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.75. About 2.49 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of America De reported 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ci Invests has 0.16% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 488,245 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 44,781 shares stake. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 5,893 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 819,160 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kemnay Advisory stated it has 49,194 shares. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 20,505 shares. Massachusetts Financial Company Ma holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 2.98M shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 11.77 million shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na accumulated 37,898 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Ptnrs invested 0.21% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Smithfield Trust holds 2,640 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 31,055 shares. Southpoint Cap Advisors Lp stated it has 5.00M shares or 5.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.76 million for 14.12 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $993.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 6,969 shares to 24,969 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).