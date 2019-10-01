Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Increased Diana Shipping F (DSX) Stake By $566,868; Paysign (PAYS) Shorts Increased By 38.36%

Paysign Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS) had an increase of 38.36% in short interest. PAYS’s SI was 2.48M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 38.36% from 1.79M shares previously. With 775,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Paysign Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS)’s short sellers to cover PAYS’s short positions. The SI to Paysign Inc’s float is 10.6%. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 64,888 shares traded. PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) has risen 403.93% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 403.93% the S&P500.

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased Diana Shipping Inc F (DSX) stake by 32.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired 188,956 shares as Diana Shipping Inc F (DSX)’s stock rose 2.80%. The Lesa Sroufe & Co holds 773,625 shares with $2.56M value, up from 584,669 last quarter. Diana Shipping Inc F now has $336.36 million valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.41. About 32,341 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$19,150 PER DAY; 30/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING, CARGILL IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V SALT LAKE CITY; 27/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Atalandi With Uniper; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for M/v Santa Barbara With Cargill; 07/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Houston With SwissMarine; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – CHARTER OF M/V HOUSTON IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9; 20/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Arethusa With Glencore; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 13, 2018; 22/03/2018 – DSX REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V NEW ORLEANS

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to firms, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company has market cap of $483.32 million. The firm offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform. It has a 127 P/E ratio. It also develops prepaid card products for healthcare reimbursement payments, pharmaceutical assistance, donor compensation, corporate and incentive rewards, and expense reimbursement cards; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards.

