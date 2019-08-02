Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Decreased Its Bp Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 Adr R (BP) Holding; Palouse Capital Management Decreased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 43.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 56,999 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Palouse Capital Management Inc holds 75,160 shares with $4.06M value, down from 132,159 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $230.07B valuation. The stock decreased 2.97% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 4.72 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased Bp Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 Adr R (BP) stake by 13.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 9,994 shares as Bp Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 Adr R (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The Lesa Sroufe & Co holds 64,341 shares with $2.81M value, down from 74,335 last quarter. Bp Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 Adr R now has $131.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.32. About 2.50 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 29/03/2018 – BP IN CONSORTIA WINS TWO BLOCKS IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS ALLIGIN AND VORLICH ARE SATELLITE FIELDS LOCATED NEAR TO EXISTING INFRASTRUCTURE MEANING THEY CAN BE QUICKLY DEVELOPED THROUGH ESTABLISHED OFFSHORE HUBS; 11/05/2018 – BP, China’s NIO Capital to Explore Opportunities in Advanced Mobility; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – ALL ASPECTS OF COMPLETING BKR TRANSACTION REMAIN ON TRACK; 07/05/2018 – NORDVIG: FED IS ON AUTO PILOT WITH 25 BP HIKES EVERY QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 04/04/2018 – AFTER 2020 BP TO DEDICATE ROUGHLY ONE-THIRD OF TANGGUH LNG OUTPUT TO DOMESTIC MARKET -OFFICIAL; 01/05/2018 – Oil prices are looking ‘frothy’ and could lead to a correction, BP finance chief says; 18/04/2018 – Med Crude-Urals diffs rebound in Med on good demand for May bbls

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Incorporated stated it has 11.01M shares. Grand Jean Cap Mgmt, California-based fund reported 7,500 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lifeplan Finance Group Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Apriem accumulated 203,450 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Limited Liability owns 12,433 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt owns 3.85% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 195,112 shares. Albert D Mason holds 0.21% or 5,372 shares. Benedict Advisors has invested 3.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ameriprise Financial reported 52.69 million shares. First Merchants Corp reported 134,857 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. 2.20 million were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,284 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 1.83% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $58 target in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 14. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, February 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target. Bank of America maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 14 with “Overweight”.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.91 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased Ishares Tr (PFF) stake by 8,477 shares to 144,660 valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Ser Tr stake by 83,271 shares and now owns 140,136 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was raised too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of stock.

