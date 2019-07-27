Lesa Sroufe & Co Position in Fluor (FLR) Has Increased by $870,084; Novagold Res (NG) Stock Value Rose While Anchor Bolt Capital LP Increased by $2.06 Million Its Position

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 41.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 24,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,834 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 58,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 1.11M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN, OR $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Declares Dividend of 21c; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 69.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 514,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 742,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 1.05M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has declined 19.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting

More notable recent NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Pfenex and NT Pharma Enter into a Development and License Agreement for Pfenex’s PF708 Therapeutic Equivalent Candidate to Forteo® – PR Newswire” on April 18, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Precious Metals Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on December 13, 2018, Juniorminingnetwork.com published: “NOVAGOLD Reports Second Quarter Results: Donlin Gold Continues to Advance Key State Permits while NOVAGOLD Maintains an Excellent Financial Position – juniorminingnetwork.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Gold and Silver Stocks Touching Intraday Highs – Investorplace.com” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Quotes.Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “PILL Stock Price & News – Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares – Wall Street Journal” with publication date: April 19, 2018.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 2.26 million shares to 41,497 shares, valued at $542,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 58,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,269 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc has invested 0.23% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.51% or 107,000 shares in its portfolio. Stifel owns 178,394 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 4.21 million shares. Artisan Prtnrs LP holds 4.99 million shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Hotchkis & Wiley Cap owns 1.71M shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 0.03% or 28,698 shares. Alps reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Ftb Advsrs has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 321 shares. Fruth Mngmt owns 0.14% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 8,900 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Company has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Moors Cabot, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,908 shares. South Dakota Council reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00 million and $116.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 12,443 shares to 91,242 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile Ltd F Sponsored A (NYSE:CHL) by 9,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,207 shares, and cut its stake in Anglogold Ashanti F Sponsored (NYSE:AU).

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fluor Corporation to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Fluor Soared 13.6% in January – The Motley Fool” published on February 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fluor: Poised For A Rebuild – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fluor Corp. Not A Buy Unless It Proves So – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: DowDuPont Spinoff Leaping to the S&P 500, Inovio’s Partner Problems – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 28, 2019.