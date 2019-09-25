Lesa Sroufe & Co Stake in Diana Shipping F (DSX) Boosted by $566,868 as Market Value Rose; Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Decreased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $972,000; Share Value Declined

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 97,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31 million, down from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.15. About 7.43 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc F (DSX) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 188,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The institutional investor held 773,625 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, up from 584,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.92M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.365. About 86,600 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 09/03/2018 Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Calipso With Glencore; 07/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Houston With SwissMarine; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ALIKI; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$21,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – CHARTER OF M/V HOUSTON IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Ch; 30/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Salt Lake City With Cargill; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 25, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 13, 2018

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.60 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 22,000 shares to 34,500 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chi-Med Highlights Oral Presentations at 2019 CSCO Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cisco Systems a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.