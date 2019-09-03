Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Lowered Weis Markets (WMK) Holding By $341,800; Mueller Industries (MLI)’s Sentiment Is 1.56

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased Weis Markets Inc (WMK) stake by 10.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 8,545 shares as Weis Markets Inc (WMK)’s stock declined 12.21%. The Lesa Sroufe & Co holds 75,702 shares with $3.09M value, down from 84,247 last quarter. Weis Markets Inc now has $1.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.01. About 44,472 shares traded. Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) has declined 29.77% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WMK News: 21/03/2018 – FDA: Weis Markets Issues an Allergy Alert For Weis Quality Store-Made Cole Slaw Sold in 8 Stores Due to Undeclared Egg Allergen; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 07/05/2018 – Weis Markets Reports 1st Quarter Sales, Comparable Store Sales And Net Income Increases; 07/05/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 1Q REV. $876.11B; 13/03/2018 – Weis Markets 4Q Net $63.7M; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE UP 1.2 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – Weis Markets Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 4Q REV. $883.7M; 09/05/2018 – Weis Markets Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 19 Days; 22/03/2018 – Weis Markets Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.78, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 92 funds started new or increased holdings, while 59 sold and trimmed stakes in Mueller Industries Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 51.51 million shares, down from 52.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Mueller Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 55 Increased: 45 New Position: 47.

Analysts await Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 29.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MLI’s profit will be $24.45 million for 14.84 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Mueller Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.14% negative EPS growth.

Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. for 4.25 million shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 206,263 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 0.71% invested in the company for 709,969 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.49% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.27 million shares.

Mueller Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. The Company’s Piping Systems segment makes copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and components for use in water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as for drainage, waste, and vent systems. It has a 16.32 P/E ratio. It also makes steel pipe nipples; and resells imported brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings, faucets, and plumbing specialty products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold WMK shares while 32 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.37 million shares or 2.67% more from 10.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 8,071 shares. 29,929 are owned by Tiaa Cref Ltd Llc. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.38% or 84,796 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp owns 119,978 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 17,825 shares. Pennsylvania Co owns 9,580 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 91,375 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 21,471 shares. Hudock Group Ltd Liability Com owns 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 0.5% or 12,041 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd reported 26,206 shares. Alphaone Inv Svcs Llc owns 13,001 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 7,190 shares. Metropolitan Life Co holds 36,371 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $131,780 activity. Schertle Kurt A bought 1,000 shares worth $38,570. BAILEY WAYNE S also bought $22,770 worth of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) shares. FROST SCOTT F bought 800 shares worth $30,080.

