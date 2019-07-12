Lesa Sroufe & Co Decreased Holding in Newmont Mining (NEM) by $445,480; Mechanics Bank Trust Department Increases Holding in Bank Amer (BAC)

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 12,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,844 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 119,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $39.28. About 6.40M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 13,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,412 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 57,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 36.77M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Falls 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 29/03/2018 – BofA to add 600 Merrill Edge investment centers by 2020; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 20/04/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 23/03/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox replaces BoA in Sky lending syndicate; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America delivers double-digit ROE for first time in years; 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA DISCLOSES PRETAX CHARGE IN FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.95% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cullinan Assoc Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 88,443 shares. Grassi Inv Management reported 501,550 shares. Garnet Equity Hldgs, New York-based fund reported 200,000 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 117,125 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation has 0.51% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Plancorp Limited Liability Com has 84,777 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Montag A Assoc holds 0.45% or 174,793 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 8.45 million shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.61% or 55.44 million shares. Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.24% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 19,828 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests owns 448,657 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Shoker Inv Counsel Inc invested 0.3% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bronson Point Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3.76% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. NEM’s profit will be $222.96 million for 36.37 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 458,174 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meridian Inv Counsel reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 14,000 were accumulated by Hyman Charles D. Polar Asset Management Prtnrs owns 82,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 18,381 shares. Anchor Bolt Cap Limited Partnership invested 3.1% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 227,126 shares. 7,803 were accumulated by Victory Management. Tortoise Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 12 shares. Cibc Ww Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Sequent Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.42% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Asa Gold Precious Metals Limited reported 570,368 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.04% or 56,021 shares. Gam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 304,735 shares.