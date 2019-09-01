Lesa Sroufe & Co Raised Pan American Silver F (PAAS) Stake by $1.23 Million; Market Value Rose; Ipswich Investment Management Co Position in Bb&T (BBT) Has Trimmed by $1.58 Million as Valuation Rose

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 94,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 307,633 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 212,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Pan American Silver F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 2.36 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associatio; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Mine Suspension Due to Roadblocks at Nearby Community; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT DOLORES MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 11/04/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO , DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO , ANTOFAGASTA ANTO.L : RBC ADDS TO GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 16/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Observances: Pan American Day and Pan American Week (Proc. 9725); 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associations for Rheumatology (PANLAR) Congress on April 10, 2018

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 34,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.65. About 7.06M shares traded or 63.19% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $768.14M for 11.68 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Ipswich Investment Management Co, which manages about $377.16M and $305.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,320 shares to 16,698 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 52,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foyston Gordon And Payne Incorporated invested in 2.01% or 226,366 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Com owns 5,059 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aviva Public Lc has 0.09% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 7,955 were accumulated by Csat Inv Advisory Lp. Heritage Wealth reported 9,665 shares. Lafayette Invs owns 5,996 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Cap Commerce, Kansas-based fund reported 25,160 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia holds 0.05% or 105,884 shares in its portfolio. Cap Invest Advsr Lc has 0.04% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 14,957 shares. Moreover, Principal Fin Gru has 0.05% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 1.09 million shares. Royal London Asset Limited accumulated 305,584 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Service Automobile Association accumulated 632,969 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 5.75M shares or 2.45% of the stock. Cambridge Research Advsr owns 148,866 shares.

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00M and $116.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 10,990 shares to 93,740 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bilbao Argen F Sponsored (NYSE:BBVA) by 60,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558,356 shares, and cut its stake in Anglogold Ashanti F Sponsored (NYSE:AU).

