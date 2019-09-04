Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Trimmed Its St Joe Company (JOE) Position by $369,168; Market Valuation Rose; Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Position Maintained by Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in St Joe Company (JOE) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 23,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.26% . The institutional investor held 162,596 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 185,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in St Joe Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 105,143 shares traded. The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) has risen 10.57% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.57% the S&P500. Some Historical JOE News: 09/05/2018 – ST. JOE CO – CO, KEY INTERNATIONAL INC ANNOUNCED INTENT TO PURSUE FORMATION OF A JV TO DEVELOP A NEW RESORT HOTEL IN PANAMA CITY BEACH; 24/04/2018 – FAIRHOLME SAYS NO NEED TO CUT ST. JOE STAKE TO COMPLY WITH SEC; 24/04/2018 – $JOE’s largest shareholder is failing and must comply with new SEC rules that limit holdings of illiquid stocks. JOE represents 25%+ of Fairholme Funds. That needs to be cut to 15% by Dec 1. 2/8; 10/03/2018 WV MetroSources: Wheeling Central dethrones St. Joe for third girls basketball title; 24/04/2018 – We’re short $JOE. Report available at; 09/05/2018 – The St. Joe Company and Key International Announce Plans for a Joint Venture; 24/04/2018 – The only sellside analyst covering $JOE assumes FIFTY yrs of impossibly robust growth for the Bay-Walton Sector plan, which hasn’t even broken ground. Yet, his PT is still only $18.40; 19/04/2018 – DJ St Joe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JOE); 24/04/2018 – $JOE’s Bay-Walton Sector Plan remains stalled because it makes little sense. Retirees have better alternatives, market absorption would be slow; 15/05/2018 – FAIRHOLME REDUCED SRG, SHLD, JOE IN 1Q: 13F

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 53.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 216,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 619,593 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.00M, up from 403,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 420,679 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 08/05/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Five Crescent Drive at the Philadelphia Navy Yard; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share; 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 179,350 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $38.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. JOE’s profit will be $3.51M for 75.38 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The St. Joe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.71% negative EPS growth.