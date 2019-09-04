Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Raised Fluor (FLR) Holding by $870,084; Marathon Oil (MRO) Holder Encompass Capital Advisors Boosted Its Stake

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 41.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 24,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 82,834 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 58,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.68. About 3.00 million shares traded or 22.32% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 01/05/2018 – Stork Awarded GARAMITE Additives Expansion Project by BYK in Texas; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR)

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 94.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 4.68 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.28 million, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 10.03M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 30/04/2018 – Marathon to Become Biggest U.S. Refiner After Buying Andeavor (Video); 10/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Signs Heads of Agreement to Process Third-Party Volumes Through Existing Equatorial Guinea Infrastructure; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi holds 1.86 million shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 1.24 million shares in its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advisors accumulated 0.15% or 96,044 shares. United Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) or 19,087 shares. Veritable Lp accumulated 31,372 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 1,224 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 616,821 shares. Kepos LP stated it has 187,023 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.01% or 84,754 shares. Moors Cabot owns 48,498 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 81,241 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Co holds 0.06% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) or 5.82M shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Moreover, First Mercantile Tru has 0.04% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 9,230 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 381,130 shares.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 151,731 shares to 4.65 million shares, valued at $55.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 350,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,390 shares, and cut its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc.

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00M and $116.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa by 40,595 shares to 383,710 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A F Sponsored Adr 1 Ad (NYSE:TOT) by 5,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,780 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro F Sponsore (NYSE:PBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Inc has 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Renaissance Tech Lc accumulated 1.16 million shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Da Davidson & reported 0.04% stake. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 10,982 shares. St Germain D J Co stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 7,400 shares. Qci Asset Ny stated it has 100 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Llc invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 144,510 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated invested in 13,841 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking stated it has 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 11,384 shares. Citigroup stated it has 164,416 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity.