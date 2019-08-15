Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Lowered By $552,750 Its Exelon (EXC) Holding; Last Week Boston Scientific (BSX) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Scientific Corp has $5000 highest and $43 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 11.08% above currents $41.86 stock price. Boston Scientific Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. The stock of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, June 27. The stock of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25. See Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) latest ratings:

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased Exelon Corporation (EXC) stake by 10.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 11,055 shares as Exelon Corporation (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Lesa Sroufe & Co holds 92,333 shares with $4.63 million value, down from 103,388 last quarter. Exelon Corporation now has $43.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 978,918 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees New Tax Policy to Save Customers $500 Million; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION FILES TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 02/04/2018 – Exelon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Exelon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth reported 200 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division holds 33,828 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Lc holds 115,027 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 4,269 shares. Barnett invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Twin Capital Management Inc reported 230,600 shares. Johnson Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,692 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Company owns 40,268 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.43% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Archford Strategies Lc holds 0.12% or 6,734 shares. Ohio-based Carnegie Cap Asset Lc has invested 0.03% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Illinois-based West Family Investments Inc has invested 0.23% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). California State Teachers Retirement holds 1.78 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Proffitt Goodson invested in 928 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Exelon has $5500 highest and $47 lowest target. $50.70’s average target is 13.27% above currents $44.76 stock price. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by SunTrust. Mizuho maintained it with “Hold” rating and $47 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of EXC in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Neutral” rating.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, makes, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company has market cap of $58.31 billion. It operates through three divisions: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. It has a 42.28 P/E ratio. The firm offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

