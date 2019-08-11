Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Boosted Its Fluor (FLR) Holding; Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Continues to Hold Stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.81M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 41.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 24,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 82,834 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 58,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 2.57M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – Fluor Eyes More than $13 Billion in Second-Quarter Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47 million and $553.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 5,820 shares to 248,542 shares, valued at $25.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00M and $116.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Mobile Ltd F Sponsored A (NYSE:CHL) by 9,485 shares to 71,207 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weis Markets Inc (NYSE:WMK) by 8,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,702 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).