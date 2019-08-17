Lesa Sroufe & Co Boosted Its Fluor (FLR) Stake; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holder New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Boosted Position by $2.11 Million

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 41.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 24,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 82,834 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 58,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $17.38. About 5.76 million shares traded or 98.34% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 14/03/2018 – Fluor Eyes More than $13 Billion in Second-Quarter Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 191,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 961,273 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02 million, up from 769,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 4.88M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID SFIO AWAITS MINISTRY NOD TO INVESTIGATE ICICI-VIDEOCON CASE; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-India govt wants to keep hands off ICICI Bank row for now – Economic Times; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank may mull road ahead for CEO Chanda Kochhar – Economic Times; 01/04/2018 – Tom Lasseter: More news from India banking: CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case – sources (ICICI is; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 06/05/2018 – BTVI: ‘ICICI Bank board to meet on Monday; CEO loan issue may come up’; 10/05/2018 – FirstPost: ICICI-Vodafone loan row: Lok Ranjan, government’s nominee on bank board, transferred to Dept of Personnel; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS DIDN’T RECEIVE NOTICE FROM SEBI ON COMPLIANCE; 01/04/2018 – Gulf News Business: CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 03/04/2018 – ED STARTS PROBE IN ICICI BANK-VIDEOCON MATTER – CNBC TV-18, CITING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H And holds 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 6,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 11,721 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 20,540 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Grp has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 70,429 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 11,561 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 1.71 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Numerixs Tech Inc reported 12,800 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 0.34% or 439,961 shares. Australia-based Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Schwerin Boyle Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.23% or 56,000 shares. Impala Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 1.05% stake. Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Lc reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Regions Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00 million and $116.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 12,728 shares to 106,844 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orange Sa F Sponsored Adr 1 Ad (NYSE:ORAN) by 31,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,889 shares, and cut its stake in Lazard Ltd Lp (NYSE:LAZ).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46M and $131.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.