Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Boosted Pan American Silver F (PAAS) Stake; Flushing Financial (FFIC) Sellers Increased By 2.42% Their Shorts

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased Pan American Silver F (PAAS) stake by 44.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired 94,725 shares as Pan American Silver F (PAAS)’s stock declined 21.69%. The Lesa Sroufe & Co holds 307,633 shares with $4.08 million value, up from 212,908 last quarter. Pan American Silver F now has $2.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.51. About 1.27M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 37.22% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT; 15/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY’S BULGHERONI SAYS TO CONTINUE INVESTMENT; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – PRODUCTION ON PACE TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – INITIATED STEPS TO REDUCE CERTAIN ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 25/05/2018 – MiningFeeds.com: Breaking: Pan American Silver’s Dolores mine in North Mexico overrun by narco gang last nightComplements of @; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 05/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO , DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO , ANTOFAGASTA ANTO.L : RBC ADDS TO GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER -HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED ADDITIONAL SERVICE CONTRACTS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK, HAULAGE AND MATERIAL SUPPLY TO MINE

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) had an increase of 2.42% in short interest. FFIC’s SI was 426,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.42% from 416,500 shares previously. With 47,100 avg volume, 9 days are for Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC)’s short sellers to cover FFIC’s short positions. The SI to Flushing Financial Corporation’s float is 1.57%. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.41. About 44,683 shares traded. Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) has declined 15.11% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIC News: 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $42.6 MLN, DOWN 1.0% QTR-OVER-QTR AND 1.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS 37C, EST. 45C; 30/05/2018 – Flushing Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial Corporation Reports Record Commercial Business Loan Originations; 10.5% Annualized Net Loan Growth; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $0.20 PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Flushing Financial; 18/05/2018 – Flushing Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 Flushing Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial 1Q EPS 39c; 19/04/2018 – Flushing Bank Leases New Chinatown Branch Location

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ISE Cloud Computing Index Gets Methodology Revamp – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Successful New ETFs of 1H – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Outlook on the Worldwide Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market to 2023: Analysis on Public, Private, and Hybrid Cloud Deployment – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Successful New ETFs of Q2 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec Ups Efforts in Cloud Security With New Service – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pan American Silver had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $13.4 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10 to “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Neutral” on Friday, March 1.

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased Bp Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 Adr R (NYSE:BP) stake by 9,994 shares to 64,341 valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) stake by 11,055 shares and now owns 92,333 shares. Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 3 investors sold Flushing Financial Corporation shares while 34 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 21.55 million shares or 0.40% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,657 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Dimensional Fund L P invested in 2.37 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Denali Ltd Co accumulated 164 shares or 0% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). 568,660 are held by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company. Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 0.18% or 1.08M shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). Wellington Mgmt Group Llp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 1.14 million shares. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,000 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fin has invested 0% in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). Prudential owns 64,543 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). Boston Prtn invested 0% of its portfolio in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). Frontier Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.4% or 2.56M shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2,149 activity. Cullen Susan also bought $2,149 worth of Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) on Tuesday, May 28.