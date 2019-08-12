Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Upped Holding in Fluor (FLR); Financial Counselors Trimmed Its Nic (EGOV) Holding by $903,805

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 53,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 568,755 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, down from 621,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 248,027 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 23/03/2018 – Enhancements to Online Tool Increases Accessibility of Rhode Island Onsite Wastewater Treatment System Documents; 27/04/2018 – Hogan Administration’s Maryland Business Express Website Receives National Awards; 30/04/2018 – NIC 1Q REV. $86.7M, EST. $87.5M; 06/04/2018 – Access ldaho’s OnTheGo Helps City of Meridian Police Collect Funds for K9 Unit; 20/03/2018 – NIC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Mar. 27; 22/05/2018 – Summer is Coming: Alabama Residents Can Plan Ahead Using the State’s Online Re; 17/04/2018 – Italy March Final Consumer Prices: NIC By Components (Table); 08/03/2018 – NIC INC EGOV.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.84, REV VIEW $336.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – NIC to Announce 2018 Financial Guidance on March 8; 21/04/2018 – DJ NIC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGOV)

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 41.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 24,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 82,834 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 58,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 2.57M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 45,243 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.73% or 4.21 million shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 89,087 shares. 88,280 were reported by Secor Capital Ltd Partnership. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 1,531 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 81,241 shares. 331,257 are owned by Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 188,973 shares. Metropolitan Life owns 9,620 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,795 shares stake. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 1.85 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Company holds 181,389 shares. Btim Corp invested in 0.27% or 1.16 million shares.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13,881 shares to 232,445 shares, valued at $18.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 6,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00 million and $116.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 Adr R (NYSE:BP) by 9,994 shares to 64,341 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited F (NYSE:BG) by 6,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,002 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Invsts Mgmt holds 204,067 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 10,948 shares. Parsec Mgmt reported 0.16% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Cibc Ww Markets reported 23,402 shares stake. Da Davidson And reported 66,836 shares. Pinnacle Finance Prtn Incorporated reported 0% stake. State Common Retirement Fund owns 248,700 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 49,866 shares stake. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 99,603 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Franklin Resources stated it has 3.36 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated holds 0.23% or 9,050 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.18% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt New York reported 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity.