Lesa Sroufe & Co Stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) Has Upped as Market Valuation Declined; Fil LTD Increases Stake in Mueller Wtr Prods (MWA)

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA) by 83.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 39,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,100 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $874,000, up from 47,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 303,379 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 20.83% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s says Anvil International, LLC’s $60 million add-on term loan will not impact its credit ratings; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS SEES YR NET SALES RISING 7%-9%; 16/03/2018 – Mueller Water May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 7 TO 9 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Mueller Water Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Be Pressured, Industry Down in April; 15/03/2018 Echologics and Bell deliver IoT Smart City solution for water network leak detection in the City of Medicine Hat; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Water Products Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MWA); 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 94,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 307,633 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 212,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Pan American Silver F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.76. About 1.66 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 37.22% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT DOLORES MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REPORTS OPS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Rev $207M; 22/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements; 25/05/2018 – MiningFeeds.com: Breaking: Pan American Silver’s Dolores mine in North Mexico overrun by narco gang last nightComplements of @; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS RIGHTS TO BLOCK 31 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Ops Suspended at Huaron Mine

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold MWA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 125.81 million shares or 0.44% less from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Co owns 193,222 shares. Qci Asset Management holds 0.01% or 7,000 shares. Art Advsr Limited Company holds 0.04% or 58,788 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Earnest Limited Company reported 0.78% stake. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 81,088 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Limited reported 0.07% stake. Int Grp holds 0% or 98,665 shares. Invesco Limited owns 2.12M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Japan-based Daiwa has invested 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,197 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corp reported 120,000 shares. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). 126,392 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Sei Invests holds 0% or 61,010 shares in its portfolio.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 8,044 shares to 76,958 shares, valued at $9.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc by 454,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,956 shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

More notable recent Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6-Day Deadline Alert: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Mueller Water Products, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100000 Investing In Mueller Water Products, Inc. To Contact The Firm – PRNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of June 10 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Mueller Water Products, Inc. â€“ MWA – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Important Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Deadlines â€“ BA, SCOR, MWA and ZGNX – GlobeNewswire” published on April 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mueller Water Products (MWA) Presents At Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00 million and $116.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro F Sponsore (NYSE:PBR) by 29,465 shares to 195,538 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weis Markets Inc (NYSE:WMK) by 8,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,702 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oracle (ORCL) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q4 – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Pan American Silver Receives Shareholder Approval for the Acquisition of Tahoe – PRNewswire” published on January 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Pan American Silver (PAAS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Pan American Silver Completes US$1.07-billion Acquisition of Tahoe – Investing News Network” with publication date: February 25, 2019.