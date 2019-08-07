Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Lifted Its Fluor (FLR) Holding by $870,084 as Stock Declined; Fidelity National Financial Decreased Position in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) as Market Value Rose

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46 million, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $130.92. About 7.18M shares traded or 64.80% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 41.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 24,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 82,834 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 58,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 6.87 million shares traded or 149.06% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 06/04/2018 – Fluor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ks holds 11,700 shares. New York-based Pinnacle Associate has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Moreover, Fruth Inv Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 8,900 shares. Huber Management Ltd Co has invested 0.23% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc reported 0% stake. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 90,307 shares. 26,766 are held by Scotia Cap. 95,566 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Moreover, Da Davidson And has 0.04% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 66,836 shares. Arrowgrass (Us) LP owns 190,000 shares. Greenwood Associates Limited Liability Com invested 0.13% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Walleye Trading Ltd reported 22,007 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs accumulated 0.02% or 534,229 shares.

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00 million and $116.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 12,443 shares to 91,242 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orange Sa F Sponsored Adr 1 Ad (NYSE:ORAN) by 31,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,889 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 Adr R (NYSE:BP).

