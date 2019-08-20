Lesa Sroufe & Co Maintains Stake in Fluor (FLR); Edmp Boosted Its Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT) Position by $3.57 Million

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT) by 285.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 178,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 241,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 62,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $14.32. About 812,968 shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 41.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 24,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 82,834 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 58,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 859,350 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 06/04/2018 – Fluor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth accumulated 332 shares or 0% of the stock. Hl Ser Ltd Llc holds 0% or 7,435 shares. Gotham Asset Lc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 35 shares. Tcw Grp invested in 1.11 million shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 24,842 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.45% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Wells Fargo Commerce Mn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 1.98 million shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 7,468 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 1.02 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 28,086 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.14% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). 6,232 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. American Group has 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00 million and $116.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd Lp (NYSE:LAZ) by 12,660 shares to 89,791 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS) by 67,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 509,895 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) At US$31.11? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Dividend Investors Making A Mistake With Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fluor Stock Got Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Fluor Corp. (FLR) Secures EPCM Contract by Cupric Canyon Capital for Project in Botswana – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Department of Energy Extends Fluor-Led Savannah River Site Management and Operating Contract through September 2020 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SKT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Qs Invsts Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Mason Street Ltd Co owns 49,956 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Endowment Lp owns 42,200 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 29,900 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Tru owns 0.19% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 10,220 shares. Kbc Nv invested in 1,115 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com owns 31,342 shares. 9,771 were reported by Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Pecaut And Co holds 2.23% or 83,100 shares in its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Management owns 25,910 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 14,750 shares. Northstar Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 48,956 shares. Alps owns 0.01% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 40,586 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md reported 31,722 shares.