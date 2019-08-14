Lesa Sroufe & Co Upped Pan American Silver F (PAAS) Holding; Crescent Park Management LP Stake in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Has Decreased by $18.06 Million as Share Value Rose

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 73,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 157,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79 million, down from 230,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $8.42 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 334,017 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 94,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 307,633 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 212,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Pan American Silver F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.89. About 2.78 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – INITIATED STEPS TO REDUCE CERTAIN ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Rev $207M; 16/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes in Life Insurance Business

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FleetCor Is Reasonably Priced, But It’s Due For A Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Bill.com Selects Comdata as Virtual Credit Card Provider for B2B Payments – Business Wire” published on December 05, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT FOR FB, FAF, AND FLT: Hagens Berman Alerts FB, FAF, and FLT to the Firm’s Investigations of Potential Management Breaches, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Well-established Beaverton payments company sold to Georgia firm – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Counsel accumulated 3,621 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings holds 0.05% or 25,428 shares. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.31% or 269,867 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc owns 0.05% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 20,676 shares. Element Capital Management Lc reported 55,716 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co owns 55 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). holds 1.00 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holding Pcl has invested 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Utah Retirement has 0.08% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc holds 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 3 shares. Moody Bancorp Trust Division owns 97 shares. Aqr Cap Management stated it has 4,554 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth holds 0% or 6 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation owns 0.04% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 34,360 shares.

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Azure: Enabling Big Shift In Hybrid Capabilities – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Pacific Reports Continued Exploration Success at Silver Sand Including Wide Mineralization Intercept of 104.5 Metres Grading 183 Grams Per Tonne Silver – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Recession Fears, Hong Kong Tensions Weigh Heavy on Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PAAS Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.