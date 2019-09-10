Lesa Sroufe & Co Raised Fluor (FLR) Position; Chevron New (CVX) Holder Arosa Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position by $7.38 Million as Stock Value Rose

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $122.08. About 5.68M shares traded or 6.93% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 41.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 24,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 82,834 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 58,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.64. About 1.29M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Declares Dividend of 21c; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 51,770 shares to 218,436 shares, valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.57B for 16.15 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Com Llc has invested 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Essex Invest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 44,206 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 20,262 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Mcf Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 2,728 shares. Advsr Cap Limited has 0.12% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 22,939 were accumulated by Park Avenue Ltd Liability Com. Horizon Investment Ltd Liability Corporation, a Indiana-based fund reported 21,817 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company holds 2.63M shares. Moreover, Amg Funds Ltd Company has 0.85% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). James Inv holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 74,679 shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas reported 0.93% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited Company has 0.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,300 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation has 1.06M shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Washington Communications stated it has 129,477 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 1.50M shares.

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00 million and $116.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Mobile Ltd F Sponsored A (NYSE:CHL) by 9,485 shares to 71,207 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bilbao Argen F Sponsored (NYSE:BBVA) by 60,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558,356 shares, and cut its stake in 3 Mo.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity.