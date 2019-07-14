Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Lowered Anglogold Ashanti F Sponsored (AU) Holding By $394,875; CHAMPION IRON LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUST (CHPRF) Shorts Increased By 0.2%

CHAMPION IRON LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUST (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had an increase of 0.2% in short interest. CHPRF’s SI was 359,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.2% from 358,900 shares previously. With 20,500 avg volume, 18 days are for CHAMPION IRON LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUST (OTCMKTS:CHPRF)’s short sellers to cover CHPRF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.0034 during the last trading session, reaching $1.99. About 65,300 shares traded or 372.91% up from the average. Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased Anglogold Ashanti F Sponsored (AU) stake by 11.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 30,375 shares as Anglogold Ashanti F Sponsored (AU)’s stock declined 13.10%. The Lesa Sroufe & Co holds 229,503 shares with $3.01 million value, down from 259,878 last quarter. Anglogold Ashanti F Sponsored now has $7.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 1.72 million shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 30.25% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 08/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Provides Updates On Drc Mining Code Discussions; 08/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI ANGJ.J SAYS OWED $84 MLN IN VAT AND FUEL REFUNDS BY TANZANIA GOVERNMENT, $65 MLN BY DRC; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold maintains production guidance, in talks with Tanzania; 08/03/2018 – South Africa’s Anglogold backs Randgold’s negotiations with Congo govt; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – RANDGOLD RESOURCES WILL CONTINUE ENGAGEMENT WITH DRC GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVES NEXT WEEK; 15/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS LEGAL, TECHNICAL TEAM ARRIVED IN KINSHASA; 25/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI INTERNATIONAL EXPLORATION HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UNITS IN PURE GOLD MINING INC; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON CO. LEADERSHIP CHANGE & CEO SEARCH; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATES ON DRC MINING CODE DISCUSSIONS; 27/04/2018 – PURE GOLD MINING – EACH UNIT WILL CONSIST OF 1 COMMON SHARE OF CO AND ONE-HALF OF 1 COMMON SHARE PURCHASE WARRANT

Champion Iron Limited explores and develops iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company has market cap of $885.10 million. The Company’s flagship project includes the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that consists of 11 mineral concessions covering an area of 787 square kilometers situated in northeastern Quebec. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Champion Iron Mines Limited and changed its name to Champion Iron Limited in March 2014.

