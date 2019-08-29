Lesa Sroufe & Co Trimmed Holding in Lazard LTD LP (LAZ) by $455,760; Capital Investment Advisors Holding in Cummins (CMI) Has Upped by $578,702 as Market Value Declined

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd Lp (LAZ) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 12,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 89,791 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 102,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Lazard Ltd Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.73. About 671,707 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 25/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT; 19/04/2018 – CONGO REPUBLIC EXPECTS TALKS WITH IMF TO “RAPIDLY LEAD TO THE ADOPTION” OF A THREE-YEAR PROGRAMME – PM STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – ASSET MANAGEMENT OPERATING REVENUE WAS A FIRST-QUARTER RECORD OF $330 MILLION FOR 2018, 18% HIGHER THAN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.2% Position in Aptiv; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Asset Management Operating Rev $330M; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 09/04/2018 – SABESP: LAZARD NOTE ON TOTAL CLIENTS PORTFOLIO MANAGED BY CO; 19/04/2018 – Congo Republic debt restructuring will not affect bondholders – PM; 19/04/2018 – CONGO REPUBLIC’S DEBT RESTRUCTURING EFFORTS WILL NOT AFFECT MULTILATERAL CREDITORS, EUROBOND, REGIONAL BONDHOLDERS – PM STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Rev $754.7M

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 51,109 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, up from 47,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $145.6. About 1.15M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,213 shares to 343,142 shares, valued at $18.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 9,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,244 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ms Muni Incm Opptys Tr (OIA).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins -5% seeing flat revenue for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jerome Dodson Comments on Cummins – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated reported 6,000 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 34,440 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp owns 221,882 shares. Arete Wealth Limited Com stated it has 2,186 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Culbertson A N And holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 38,015 shares. Covington Capital Management has invested 0.66% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs, Florida-based fund reported 121,657 shares. Alethea Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.39% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Mgmt Lc invested in 54,105 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.13% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 317,042 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability invested in 8,889 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 12,088 shares. Allstate stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). First Commonwealth Fincl Pa accumulated 4,587 shares.

More notable recent Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “For JC Penney CEO, debt haunts turnaround bid – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Lazard Reports July 2019 Assets Under Management – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lazard Ltd (LAZ) – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lazard declares $0.47 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lazard Ltd (LAZ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.