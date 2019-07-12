Lesa Sroufe & Co Holds Holding in Fluor (FLR); Brave Warrior Advisors Lowered Facebook (FB) Holding by $674,458 as Stock Value Rose

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 4,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 838,174 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.72 million, down from 842,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $201.23. About 13.68 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/04/2018 – Facebook Raises Heat on Cambridge University By Several Degrees; 02/05/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica shuts U.S. and U.K. operations after Facebook scandal; 12/04/2018 – LAWYER REPRESENTING FACEBOOK FB.O SAYS MAY CONSIDER APPEALING IRISH COURT REFERRAL TO ECJ ON STANDARD CONTRACTUAL CLAUSES; 23/04/2018 – Cambridge academic defends role in Facebook data scandal; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Tries to Help Users Assess Stories They Read in Its News Feed; 17/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES NEW LAW TO FORCE TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES TO HAND POLICE OVERSEAS DATA; 09/04/2018 – Facebook has seized the people’s assets and must pay; 20/03/2018 – Malaysia says never hired British data firm at centre of scrutiny; 20/03/2018 – Facebook faces Federal Trade Commission probe; 15/05/2018 – Facebook is eyeing all of San Francisco’s Park Tower high-rise. Via @CurbedSF:

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 41.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 24,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,834 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 58,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.92. About 618,175 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 27/04/2018 – FLUOR – ITS JV PARTNERSHIP WITH JGC SELECTED AS A CONTRACTOR FOR LNG CANADA’S PROPOSED LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity.

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00M and $116.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd Lp (NYSE:LAZ) by 12,660 shares to 89,791 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 10,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,740 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 2,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Estabrook Mngmt owns 665 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.08% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 136,000 shares. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Fruth Inv Mgmt holds 0.14% or 8,900 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc owns 68,630 shares. 114,663 were accumulated by Winslow Asset Management Inc. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). 15,000 are owned by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.14% or 64,777 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 77,820 shares stake. Advisor Limited Liability Com has 6,816 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Parsec Financial Mngmt holds 0.16% or 66,429 shares. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 439,961 shares. Focused Wealth Management stated it has 332 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.52B for 26.48 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. The insider Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $128,408. $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

