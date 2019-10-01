Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Increased Diana Shipping F (DSX) Holding by $566,868; As Visa Com Cl A (V) Valuation Rose, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Cut Holding by $15.09 Million

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc F (DSX) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 188,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The institutional investor held 773,625 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, up from 584,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.0401 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4201. About 19,125 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for M/v Santa Barbara With Cargill; 27/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Atalandi With Uniper; 04/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Los Angeles With SwissMarine; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V SAN; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – M/V HOUSTON IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LOS ANGELE; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$19,150 PER DAY; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT FOR M/V SAN FRANCISCO; 27/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ATALANDI; 04/04/2018 – DIANA REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LA WITH SWISSMARINE

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 87,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 386,849 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.14 million, down from 474,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $174.29. About 1.31 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

More notable recent Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Diana Shipping Inc.’s (NYSE:DSX) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unprecedented Market Disconnects In Shipping – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baltic Dry Index drops below 2K – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Searching For A Bargain – Volume II: A Detailed Contrarian Watch List Review – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Pricing of US$100 Million Senior Unsecured Bond Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2018.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 257,772 shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $241.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd Shs by 390,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (NYSE:ALB).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.