Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Trimmed Its Weis Markets (WMK) Stake by $341,800; As Franco Nevada (FNV) Valuation Rose, Holder Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Stake by $1.14 Million

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $94.37. About 503,701 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Weis Markets Inc (WMK) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 8,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.21% . The institutional investor held 75,702 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 84,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Weis Markets Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 43,677 shares traded. Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) has declined 29.77% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WMK News: 07/05/2018 – Weis Markets Reports 1st Quarter Sales, Comparable Store Sales And Net Income Increases; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Weis Markets Issues an Allergy Alert For Weis Quality Store-Made Cole Slaw Sold in 8 Stores Due to Undeclared Egg Allergen; 07/05/2018 – Weis Markets 1Q EPS 60c; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 4Q REV. $883.7M; 13/03/2018 – Weis Markets 4Q Net $63.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Weis Markets Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMK); 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC – QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $49.3 MLN DECREASE IN DEFERRED INCOME TAX DUE TO U.S. GOVERNMENT ENACTING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 07/05/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 1Q REV. $876.11B; 26/04/2018 – Weis Markets Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Weis Markets Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 51.72% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $85.72 million for 53.62 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 770,741 shares to 6.24 million shares, valued at $735.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 76,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold WMK shares while 32 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.37 million shares or 2.67% more from 10.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa reported 43,400 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 0% or 85,261 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 16,602 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.23% stake. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 3,450 shares. 91,101 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc. Loomis Sayles Com Ltd Partnership stated it has 579 shares. Pennsylvania accumulated 9,580 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 9,216 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Llc stated it has 37,200 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh holds 12,041 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Hsbc Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

