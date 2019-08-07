Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Raised Its Pan American Silver F (PAAS) Position; As American Water Works Co (AWK) Valuation Rose, 1St Source Bank Has Cut Position

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 94,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 307,633 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 212,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Pan American Silver F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $17.05. About 4.60M shares traded or 47.79% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – PRODUCTION ON PACE TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE SUSPENDED SINCE APRIL 24, AS A RESULT OF ROAD BLOCKADES BY MEMBERS OF NEARBY HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO – COMPANY EXPECTS MINE OPERATIONS WILL RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 25/05/2018 – MiningFeeds.com: Breaking: Pan American Silver’s Dolores mine in North Mexico overrun by narco gang last nightComplements of @; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER SAYS WILL PROVIDE NOTICE ONCE OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE HAVE RESUMED; 06/03/2018 Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes in Life Insurance Business; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – ENGAGED IN A MEDIATION PROCESS BEING LED BY SOCIAL AFFAIRS GENERAL OFFICE OF PERUVIAN MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINES; 16/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS MEXICO OIL BLOCK 31 IN AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – White House: President Donald J. Trump Proclaims April 14, 2018, as Pan American Day and April 8 through April 14, 2018, as Pan

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 36,430 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 40,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $118.81. About 554,916 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 28/03/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Village Of Fisher Water And Wastewater Systems; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C; 05/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires City Of Farmington Water System; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia Amer Water Files General Rate Case Request With Public Service Commission; 20/04/2018 – American Water Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9.6%; 02/04/2018 – Desalination Project Environmental Reports Released; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 31/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 11/04/2018 – American Water Works Expands Homeowner Services — Deal Digest

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00 million and $116.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orange Sa F Sponsored Adr 1 Ad (NYSE:ORAN) by 31,332 shares to 245,889 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile Ltd F Sponsored A (NYSE:CHL) by 9,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,207 shares, and cut its stake in Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS).

