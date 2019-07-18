Lesa Sroufe & Co Trimmed Flextronics Intl LTD F (FLEX) Position; Alyeska Investment Group LP Lifted Its Humana (HUM) Holding

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased Humana Inc (HUM) stake by 70.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alyeska Investment Group Lp acquired 5,390 shares as Humana Inc (HUM)’s stock declined 18.60%. The Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 13,000 shares with $3.46 million value, up from 7,610 last quarter. Humana Inc now has $38.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $281.98. About 663,042 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 15.87% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 05/04/2018 – Canon India Takes a Dual Leap in its Journey of Social Development; Adopts Village Maheshwari and Partners With NGO ‘Humana; 22/03/2018 – Progressive Care Releases Audited 2017 Annual Report; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE SAYS LETTER TO KINDRED DETAILS BRIGADE’S VIEW THAT SALE IS “ILL TIMED”; 16/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS COURT OF CHANCERY FOR DELAWARE SCHEDULED STATUS CONFERENCE TO RECEIVE UPDATE ON NARROW DISCOVERY FOR MARCH 22 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – MANHATTANLIFE ASSURANCE BUYS HUM WORKPLACE VOLUNTARY BENEFITS; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Adj EPS $3.36; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises 2019 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 02/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Humana Inc. and Its Subsidiaries; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues To Oppose Proposed Acquisition Of Kindred Healthcare By Humana, TPG Capital And Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe KND; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased Flextronics Intl Ltd F (FLEX) stake by 10.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 35,474 shares as Flextronics Intl Ltd F (FLEX)’s stock rose 3.61%. The Lesa Sroufe & Co holds 290,429 shares with $2.90M value, down from 325,903 last quarter. Flextronics Intl Ltd F now has $5.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.74. About 6.17 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Performa Power Flex Treatment Tables – 36C24418Q0370; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN GSF POROUS FEMORAL LPS FLEX SIZE F, RIGHT® ” These devices are indicated for patients with; 22/03/2018 – Flex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 15/03/2018 – Flex Wins 2018 Manufacturing Leadership Award for Sustainability; 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering; 08/05/2018 – GM Recognizes AGM, a Flex Company, for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 19/03/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 19/04/2018 – REVERSE FLEX: Ferro $355m TLB-1, $235m TLB-2 Now Offered at Par

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 38,499 shares to 10,001 valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc stake by 1.05 million shares and now owns 1.44 million shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shikiar Asset Management Incorporated holds 4.17% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 37,395 shares. Private Advisor owns 2,426 shares. Burney reported 0.06% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Prudential Fin invested 0.09% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). 31 were reported by Tci Wealth Inc. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 19,340 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Natixis Advsrs Lp has 0.06% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 24,644 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 93,875 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 0.38% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 132,749 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,431 shares. Invesco reported 748,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Utd Service Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 101,472 shares. Moreover, Dubuque Bank & Trust Tru has 0.01% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Delta Asset Llc Tn stated it has 0% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Among 6 analysts covering Humana (NYSE:HUM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Humana had 11 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30200 target in Thursday, May 2 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 7 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 19. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.54 million activity. BEVERIDGE – ROY A had sold 8,278 shares worth $2.54M on Tuesday, February 19.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $102.79M for 12.18 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.

