Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Trimmed China Mobile LTD F Sponsored A (CHL) Stake; 2 Analysts Covering Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED)

Among 3 analysts covering Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ted Baker Plc had 24 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC upgraded Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) rating on Thursday, January 10. HSBC has “Buy” rating and GBX 2215 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, March 22. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 22 by Goldman Sachs. As per Wednesday, January 9, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. The stock of Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) earned “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Monday, February 4. Goldman Sachs maintained Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) rating on Wednesday, May 22. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and GBX 1700 target. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, January 9 by Peel Hunt. See Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) latest ratings:

02/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1280.00 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 1900.00 New Target: GBX 900.00 Downgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1280.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1700.00 New Target: GBX 890.00 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2300.00 New Target: GBX 1280.00 Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1400.00 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1800.00 New Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1400.00 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2300.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1950.00 Downgrade

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased China Mobile Ltd F Sponsored A (CHL) stake by 11.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 9,485 shares as China Mobile Ltd F Sponsored A (CHL)’s stock declined 13.06%. The Lesa Sroufe & Co holds 71,207 shares with $3.63 million value, down from 80,692 last quarter. China Mobile Ltd F Sponsored A now has $184.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 299,805 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1%; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Operating Revenue CNY185.5 Billion Vs CNY184 Billion Year Ago; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- AS OF LATEST PRACTICABLE DATE, CHINA MOBILE DIRECTLY HELD 38 PCT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 114,279 MLN VS RMB108,741 MLN; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT ITS A1 RATING

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company has market cap of 372.39 million GBP. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It has a 9.11 P/E ratio. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, audio, bedding, childrenÂ’s wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

The stock increased 1.96% or GBX 16 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 831.5. About 55,059 shares traded. Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

