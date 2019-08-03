Leon's Furniture Limited (LNF) EPS Estimated At $0.23; Teledyne Technologies (TDY)’s Sentiment Is 1.11

Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 130 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 117 decreased and sold equity positions in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 29.02 million shares, down from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Teledyne Technologies Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 6 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 100 Increased: 78 New Position: 52.

Analysts expect Leon's Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) to report $0.23 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 17.86% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. T_LNF’s profit would be $17.86 million giving it 16.73 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Leon's Furniture Limited’s analysts see 35.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 2,210 shares traded. Leon's Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 13.45% or $0.30 from last year’s $2.23 per share. TDY’s profit will be $92.04 million for 28.57 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual EPS reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $289.12. About 127,969 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) has risen 34.70% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the Intl Space Station Mission Ops and Integration Services Contract; 07/03/2018 At Satellite 2018, Teledyne Paradise Datacom Launches 3 New Products: CubeSat LEO Modem, 200W Ka GaN SSPA, & Touch Screen SSPA; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the International Space Station Mission Operations and Integration Services Contract; 04/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals Inc. – Announces its Proposed Exploration Programs for the Teledyne & Glencore Bucke Cobalt Properties; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE GETS EXTENSION TO INTL SPACE STATION MISSION CONTRACT; 03/04/2018 – HVD3000A Differential Probes Solidify Teledyne LeCroy’s Power-Electronics Test Leadership; 20/04/2018 – DJ Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDY); 03/05/2018 – Teledyne Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.67-EPS $7.77; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q Net $66.5M; 20/03/2018 – Teledyne to Produce Consumables for Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography

Rr Partners Lp holds 4.41% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for 156,495 shares. Sg Capital Management Llc owns 81,663 shares or 3.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has 2.98% invested in the company for 377,836 shares. The California-based Snyder Capital Management L P has invested 2.66% in the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 251,150 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.26 million activity.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.52 billion. The companyÂ’s Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. It has a 29.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, medical, and photogrammetry applications; and hardware and software for image processing in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of furniture, appliances, and home electronics in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. The firm sells a range of home furniture, mattresses, appliances, and electronics, as well as acts as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies under the Leon's, The Brick, The Brick Mattress Store, The Brick Clearance Centre, United Furniture Warehouse, Brick's Midnorthern Appliance, and Appliance Canada banners. It has a 11.92 P/E ratio. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services.

Among 2 analysts covering Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Leon’s Furniture had 2 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Leon's Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by IBC on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”.