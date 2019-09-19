Leonard Korman, director of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Just Bought Shares; NBG Radio Network (VVR) Has 1.14 Sentiment

Sentiment for NBG Radio Network Inc (VVR)

NBG Radio Network Inc (VVR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.11, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 40 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 35 cut down and sold holdings in NBG Radio Network Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 65.08 million shares, down from 70.79 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding NBG Radio Network Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 22 Increased: 24 New Position: 16.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 4.02% of its portfolio in Invesco Senior Income Trust for 21.83 million shares. Beach Point Capital Management Lp owns 1.50 million shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 1.63% invested in the company for 8.67 million shares. The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Llc has invested 0.83% in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 495,180 shares.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.16. About 273,118 shares traded. Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Invesco Announces Appointment of New Trustees for Closed-End Funds – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Invesco Advisers Announces Plan for Tender Offers for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Invesco High Income Trust II and Invesco Senior Income Trust – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Invesco Van Kampen Senior Income Trust: A Good Way To Benefit From Higher Interest Rates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2016 was also an interesting one.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $756.15 million. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It has a 29.3 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 50.76 million shares or 0.43% more from 50.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 1.10 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 55,052 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.01% in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) or 22,200 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc owns 107,455 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management, New York-based fund reported 106,351 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) for 40,020 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 37,957 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 2,378 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% or 9,047 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability holds 29,989 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 23,535 shares. 121,048 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Orinda Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.66% invested in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) for 190,000 shares.

More notable recent Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PREIT CFO terminated – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This REIT Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “This REIT Stock Is Struggling, but Its Top 2 Malls Are Thriving – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “City Winery readies for its Fashion District debut – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Will PREIT’s Worst Malls Die — or Will They Evolve? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Leonard Korman who serves as director of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust recently acquired 30,000 shares of the ‘s company. The new insider purchase has $143,214 U.S Dollars total value, at an average stock price value of $4.8. Currently, Mr. Leonard, owns 500,705 shares, which accounts for 0.65% of the Company’s market cap. More details about the transaction dated 18-09-2019, could be found available online in an electronic form on the SEC website here.

PREIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. The company has market cap of $404.03 million. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. It currently has negative earnings. Since 2012, the firm has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

Analysts await Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.35 per share. PEI’s profit will be $21.71M for 4.65 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality.

The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.21. About 1.63 million shares traded. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has declined 42.61% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PEI News: 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Modifies, Extends $400 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 29/05/2018 – PREIT Executes Successful Recast of $700 million Revolving Credit and Term Loan Facility; 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Sees FY FFO $1.50/Shr-FFO $1.60/Shr; 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Has No Material Debt Maturities Until 2021; 20/03/2018 PREIT Announces Dynamic Remerchandising at Dartmouth Mall as Part of Ongoing Commitment to Enhancing the Shopper Experience; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEI); 29/05/2018 – PREIT – PRICING, CAPACITY AND VALUATIONS REMAIN UNCHANGED ON FACILITIES; MATURITY NOW IN 2023; 18/04/2018 – PREIT – AS A RESULT OF PREIT’S DISPOSITION, STRATEGY, IT REDUCED ITS BON-TON EXPOSURE FROM 10 IN 2012 TO 2 TODAY; 29/05/2018 – PREIT – EXECUTION OF MODIFICATION & EXTENSION OF $400 MLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND 2 $150 MLN 5-YEAR TERM LOANS; 04/04/2018 – PREIT Creates New Magnolia Mall Shopping Experience With Completion of Proactive Anchor Recapture