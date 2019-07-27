Leonard Green Partners LP Trimmed Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $3.56 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Cut Its Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $15.27 Million as Market Value Declined

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals that company employees “don’t do PowerPoint” or any other slide-oriented presentations. Instead, “Amazonians” create six-page narrative memos; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 30/03/2018 – Programs like Connections and a revamped reviews process called Forte are important because Amazon wants to better understand its workforce, now estimated to be the second largest in the U.S; 24/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 30/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Moto G6 now available at Amazon Prime-exclusive price; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 10/05/2018 – Ryanair Goes All-In on AWS

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 61,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 201,366 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.29 million, down from 262,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 658,058 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX)

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Show Itâ€™s Time to Buy IBM Stock on a Pullback – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon’s Mistake Is Shopify’s Gain – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft: King of the Cloud, King of the World – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock Is Probably a Better Investment Than Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Analyst Sees Upside Potential In Alphabet, Twitter and Amazon – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $84.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood & Palmer has 464 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited has 0.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). West Chester Advisors holds 785 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 554,678 shares. Neumann Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 384 shares. Marathon Asset Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 47,484 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi reported 18,513 shares stake. First Washington Corporation has invested 2.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon owns 3.88M shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 3,997 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited has invested 5.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jcic Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 5,267 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel Inc reported 526 shares. Sta Wealth Management Llc accumulated 15,207 shares or 6.02% of the stock.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 60,624 shares to 419,762 shares, valued at $43.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 106,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 660,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,393 were reported by Bridges Management. Burgundy Asset Management has invested 1.83% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Barr E S And reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co owns 85,323 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services Incorporated holds 0.02% or 213 shares in its portfolio. 2,474 are held by Fulton National Bank & Trust Na. Dodge And Cox, a California-based fund reported 5,660 shares. Pettee holds 4,142 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.89% or 8,333 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Capital Management invested in 8,341 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Fiduciary Trust accumulated 55,587 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested in 0.04% or 1,270 shares. 3,165 are held by Mairs. Spf Beheer Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 307,743 shares. Caprock Gru Incorporated invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).