Leonard Green Partners LP Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Decreased as Stock Price Rose; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Rose While Shellback Capital LP Has Raised Holding

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.38 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 255,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.48M, up from 240,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 3.42 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baxter Bros reported 101,006 shares. 33,536 are owned by Spinnaker Tru. 4,146 are owned by Bar Harbor Serv. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation Ny reported 2.61% stake. Lodestar Counsel Lc Il accumulated 232,902 shares. Perkins Coie Tru reported 1.8% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Farm Mutual Automobile accumulated 42.21M shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Company invested 0.66% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Indiana And Company, a Indiana-based fund reported 13,015 shares. Monetta Fincl Ser accumulated 24,000 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Co Pa reported 59,942 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Acropolis Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,326 shares. Somerset Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 1.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc reported 0.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

