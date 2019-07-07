Leonard Green Partners LP Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose; Capital Fund Management Sa Trimmed Its Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (Put) (BECN) as Share Value Rose

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (Put) (BECN) by 55.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 13,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 232,580 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500.

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time Short-Term Issuer Default and Comml Paper Ratings of ‘F1’ to Amazon.com; 04/04/2018 – Tom Forte Sees Washington Post as ‘Real’ Reason for Trump’s Amazon Attacks (Video); 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects Amazon to Primarily Use Newly Announced $7 B Comml Paper Program to Address Seasonal Working Cap Swings; 03/04/2018 – Billboard: Chris Stapleton Talks Covering Elton John for ‘Restoration’: Exclusive Amazon Music Preview; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Flipkart board approved in-principle to engaging Walmart on ~$15B bid with Alphabet investing too; Amazon bi; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Touts Amazon’s 100 Million Prime Members to Shareholders; 28/04/2018 – Paytm chief wants to challenge Flipkart, Amazon at home

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 39,168 shares to 46,668 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 19,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (Put) (NYSE:MRO).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of stock.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Owens Corning Soared 19.1% in January – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Add These 5 Low P/CF Stocks for Optimum Portfolio Returns – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 6.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BECN’s profit will be $86.26M for 7.32 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -380.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 351 were reported by Ftb. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 120,195 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP reported 40,088 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 820,207 shares. 686,645 are owned by Invesco Ltd. Whittier accumulated 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 27,537 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 3.21 million shares. Essex Invest Management Com Llc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 104,418 shares. Clearbridge Invs has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Shanda Asset Mngmt Holdings Limited accumulated 30,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.86% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% or 28,912 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based 12Th Street Asset Company Limited Liability Company has invested 3.72% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intersect Cap Lc has invested 1.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ctc Limited Com has invested 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Harbour Ltd Liability Com holds 3.24% or 2,464 shares in its portfolio. Logan Mngmt owns 33,983 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department invested in 1,095 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Carlson Cap Management invested in 740 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis has invested 3.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moab Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 2.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 5,699 shares. Scharf Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 370 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 2.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16.54 million shares. Manor Road Llc invested in 38,000 shares or 11.8% of the stock. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 190,474 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 1.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farmers And Merchants invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “JD Stock Is the Best Chinese Equity – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Stock Reports for Amazon, UnitedHealth & AbbVie – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pickup: Grocery Shoppers Still Prefer Shopping In Stores – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Guess Who Just Became Amazon’s Biggest Shipper – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.