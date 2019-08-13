Leonard Green Partners LP Maintains Holding in Twitter (TWTR); Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Valuation Rose While 3G Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Holding by $1.09 Million

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 16,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.03M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $60.83. About 2.27M shares traded or 20.64% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33B market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 10.82M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump: China trade deal ‘too hard to get done’; 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anti-government protests rage on in Nicaragua; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – UK INTERIOR MINISTER RUDD SAYS INTERNET FIRMS SUCH AS FACEBOOK FB.O COULD DO MORE TO COMBAT ILLEGAL AND OFFENSIVE MATERIAL ON WEBSITES; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Protests turns deadly in Nicaragua: witnesses; 15/05/2018 – Lamborghinis, long lines welcome crypto fans at ‘Blockchain Week’

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Jump After Twitter Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Twitter Management Talks Machine Learning, Platform Health, and More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Latest data sharing snafu at Twitter – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Twitter Is In Vogue Again – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Twitter cuts off third-party ad data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc holds 0.11% or 17,685 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.06% or 85,262 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 63,625 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.01% or 1,292 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.08% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Greenwood Assocs Lc owns 25,790 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 46,603 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) invested 0.83% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.1% or 15,445 shares. Riverpark Ltd has invested 1.03% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.74% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) or 91,751 shares. Atwood & Palmer owns 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 500 shares. Maverick Ltd owns 231,220 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 30.51M are owned by Clearbridge Lc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Fin Service holds 0% or 100 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp invested in 59,593 shares. 4,879 were reported by Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 28,807 shares. Cushing Asset Management Lp holds 2.49% or 1.07 million shares. Jefferies Group owns 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 13,802 shares. Hrt Limited Co owns 0.11% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 9,964 shares. 30,720 are held by Kingfisher Capital Lc. Icahn Carl C invested in 21.98M shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 374,893 shares. Susquehanna Intll Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 305,895 shares. Georgia-based Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% or 120 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 27,810 shares. Alps holds 107,690 shares.