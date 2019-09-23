Leonard Green Partners LP Lifted Its Position in Cintas (CTAS) by $1.19 Million as Stock Price Rose; Qci Asset Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased by $1.54 Million as Market Value Rose

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 11,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 216,638 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.02M, down from 228,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 10.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $254.7. About 305,174 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Limited Com invested in 2.09% or 2.62M shares. Grisanti Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Redwood Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Financial Serv reported 63,766 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Il has invested 5.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Steadfast Mngmt LP has invested 5.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Comml Bank & Tru Of Newtown invested 2.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cornerstone Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.24% stake. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 37,589 shares. Moreover, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel has 4.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 167,188 shares. Korea has invested 3.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Managed Asset Portfolios has invested 5.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Salley Assoc holds 4.24% or 209,893 shares. Moreover, Merriman Wealth Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 500,536 shares.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index 500 Fund (VFINX) by 1,888 shares to 2,053 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

