Leonard Green Partners LP Lifted Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $2.73 Million; Snyder Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Entegris (ENTG) Holding by $4.79 Million as Stock Price Rose

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $290.82. About 670,261 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500.

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Entegris Inc. (ENTG) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 136,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.19 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.96 million, down from 3.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Entegris Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 507,852 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $58.27M for 21.97 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.