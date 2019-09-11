Leonard Green Partners LP Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO); Jpmorgan Chase & Company Lifted Aegon N V (AEG) Holding by $1.93 Million

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Aegon N V (AEG) by 14510.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 482,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% . The institutional investor held 485,795 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 3,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Aegon N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.17. About 1.31 million shares traded. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 23.48% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 24/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – REDEMPTION OF THESE GRANDFATHERED TIER 1 SECURITIES WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON JULY 23, 2018; 03/04/2018 – AEGON SAYS NET PROCEEDS OF DEAL EXPECTED ABOUT GBP170M; 23/03/2018 – Aegon publishes 2017 Annual Report and Review; 24/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – IS EXERCISING ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM EUR 200 MLN 6% PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES; 10/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEG.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.24 FROM $6.97; 18/04/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.50 FROM EUR 5.25; 24/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR 200 MLN WILL BE REPAID TOGETHER WITH ANY ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST; 03/04/2018 – Aegon NV Expects to Book GBP85M Loss From Divestment in 1; 03/04/2018 – Aegon Completes Sale of Aegon Ireland to Athora Holding Ltd. for GBP170 Million; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prim Svc Rnkg On Aegon USA Realty Advisors LLC

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $294.99. About 985,773 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer National Tx accumulated 65,650 shares. Pictet Bancshares & stated it has 24,186 shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. Btim Corporation holds 1,019 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams invested in 4,504 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 18,373 shares. Kingdon Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.11% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 3,832 shares. Stralem Commerce Inc invested 2.78% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 43,800 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Guyasuta Inc reported 117,304 shares. Jp Marvel Inv Limited Liability Company holds 41,553 shares or 3.69% of its portfolio. Healthcor Mgmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 157,520 shares. Athena Capital Advsrs Limited holds 81,742 shares. 544,836 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 58,249 shares to 21,676 shares, valued at $577,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 443,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,297 shares, and cut its stake in L Brands Inc (Put).