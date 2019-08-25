Leonard Green Partners LP Increases Holding in Twitter (TWTR); As Micron Technology (MU) Valuation Rose, Theleme Partners Llp Raised Its Stake

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 12.83 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Mueller team over Russia probe; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Hawaii residents evacuated as volcano erupts; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 24/05/2018 – Record Number of Attendees Expected at Axon Accelerate, the Third Annual Tech Conference for Public Safety; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 359,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.75M, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 27.55M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Stifel Finance Corporation has invested 0.07% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Regions Finance Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 3,185 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 68,000 shares. Moreover, Federated Inc Pa has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Bailard invested in 0.04% or 20,363 shares. Maine-based Schroder Invest Management Grp Inc has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 231,220 are owned by Maverick Cap Ltd. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Ltd holds 105,822 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Inc Limited Co owns 275,295 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Lc holds 0.01% or 7,435 shares. Mackenzie Fin holds 0.01% or 107,421 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa has invested 0.01% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment owns 12,300 shares. Nwi Limited Partnership holds 814,508 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. First Trust Lp holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 8.91 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Ltd stated it has 466,290 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 17,455 were accumulated by Atria Invs Limited Co. Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 625,057 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% or 1,807 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 4 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru owns 5,393 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Tcw Group Inc Inc has invested 0.25% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 1.21 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. Gargoyle Advisor Limited Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 35,452 shares. 23,934 were accumulated by Leuthold Grp Inc Lc. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 6,348 shares. Salem Counselors holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 377,474 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.11% or 323,044 shares in its portfolio. Fagan Associates Incorporated invested in 0.51% or 28,565 shares. Highland Mngmt LP reported 55,000 shares.

