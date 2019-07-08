Leonard Green Partners LP Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Decreased by $3.56 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Colony Group Has Upped Its Holding in American Water Works (AWK) by $455,208

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $1949.42. About 2.01 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-For Amazon, deal with India’s Flipkart was a non-starter – Business Standard; 12/04/2018 – Amazon drops first-gen Ring doorbell price to $100 after closing acquisition. via @verge; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com, Inc. Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 24/04/2018 – DOMO EXTENDS PACT WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to ‘go after’ Amazon by changing its tax treatment; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: In 2017, More Than Half of Units Sold World-wide Were From Third-Party Sellers; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Title of Largest U.S. Company

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in American Water Works (AWK) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 4,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,807 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 23,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in American Water Works for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $117.9. About 387,307 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS MAINTAINS ESTIMATED $8.0 – $8.6 BLN FIVE YEAR CAPITAL INVESTMENT – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Pennsylvania Amer Water to Acquire Sadsbury Wastewater System for $9.3; 25/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Missouri American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS AMENDMENT OF UNIT’S CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE TOTAL MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS TO $2.25 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Illinois American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 92.30 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

