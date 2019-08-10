Leonard Green Partners LP Has Upped Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $2.73 Million as Stock Rose; Lennox Intl (LII) Stake Has Lifted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.37. About 891,208 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 370.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 3,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 4,767 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 1,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $257.81. About 210,797 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement reported 6,747 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invests Limited Company invested in 0% or 399 shares. Camarda Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) or 4 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 8,960 shares. Eulav Asset reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 1,180 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp invested in 15,574 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 0% or 1,102 shares. Moreover, Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 9,956 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 2,540 shares or 0% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,405 shares. Assetmark Incorporated owns 101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 17 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.02% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 222,440 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 3,427 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.27 million activity.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 6,470 shares to 5,935 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 5,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,127 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).