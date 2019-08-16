Leonard Green Partners LP Has Upped Its Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $2.73 Million; Chevron New (CVX) Market Valuation Rose While Jupiter Asset Management LTD Trimmed Holding

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $276.15. About 921,306 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 14,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 84,432 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, down from 99,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 5.03 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical has invested 0.58% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Whittier Of Nevada has 0.4% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 19,663 shares. Johnson Financial Group holds 673 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Botty Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,934 shares stake. Clean Yield Group accumulated 0.45% or 4,057 shares. Consulta Ltd holds 1.63% or 60,000 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi has invested 2% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Whittier stated it has 47,366 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. California-based Meritage Grp Limited Partnership has invested 4.19% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.52% or 284,619 shares in its portfolio. 196,742 are owned by Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Com. City stated it has 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Symphony Asset Mngmt invested 0.21% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Contravisory Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.94% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 34,767 shares to 194,276 shares, valued at $27.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 74,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 951,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 318,127 shares. Mitchell Management invested in 12,153 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Lc stated it has 18,891 shares. Mraz Amerine And Associate accumulated 0.46% or 11,916 shares. Blair William And Il invested in 0.37% or 498,993 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Company reported 62,051 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. 310,002 were reported by Fiera Capital Corp. Loomis Sayles & Communication LP reported 0% stake. Wellington Shields Mngmt Lc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 30,185 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,013 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Hldgs Pcl has 0.59% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 7,062 are owned by Phocas Fincl. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Oh invested in 0.67% or 8,631 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Llc stated it has 67,934 shares.