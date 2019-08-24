Leonard Green Partners LP Has Trimmed Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $3.56 Million; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Holder Horan Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $10.06 Million

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 16/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members in new grocery showdown; 01/05/2018 – Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 10/04/2018 – Transcontinental Opens Door to Amazon With Coveris Takeover; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist; 26/03/2018 – MyAllies News: $AMZN Amazon and CBS Corporation Announce Content Licensing Agreement for Prime Instant Video To Be; 10/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon ups the ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 billion; 11/05/2018 – A Whole Foods insider reveals the reason Amazon Prime discounts aren’t yet ready for shoppers; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 96,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 77,073 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, down from 173,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $541.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) by 10,885 shares to 134,298 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG) by 22,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Securities, a Texas-based fund reported 32,881 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 945,672 shares or 0.81% of the stock. 23,423 are owned by Girard. Cincinnati holds 0.21% or 49,900 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.77% or 11.38 million shares. Victory owns 212,099 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ycg Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 129,832 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 7,027 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co holds 0.56% or 163,032 shares in its portfolio. Fort LP reported 26,332 shares stake. Moreover, Cardinal Capital Mgmt has 1.46% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Plante Moran Ltd Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 17,853 shares. Kings Point Cap reported 0.25% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability holds 20,933 shares. Mairs & Pwr invested in 264,208 shares.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Ltd reported 53,906 shares or 4.16% of all its holdings. Tillar stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 280 shares. Washington Comm holds 29,042 shares or 3.12% of its portfolio. Nbt Bankshares N A Ny holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 647 shares. Bainco Intl Investors invested 2.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 49,634 shares or 2.86% of their US portfolio. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,773 shares. Summit Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 635 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc accumulated 0.43% or 483,300 shares. Moreover, Sigma Investment Counselors Incorporated has 1.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,349 shares. Saturna owns 1,866 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 38 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 15,216 shares or 6.05% of its portfolio. Beacon Finance Group owns 1,148 shares.

